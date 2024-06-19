Second man arrested in connection with May killing in Suffolk

The second man who was wanted in connection with a homicide on May 9 in Suffolk has been arrested.

Suffolk police sought 27-year-old Khalil McGlone, of Suffolk, for his alleged role in the shooting death of 26-year-old Darrell Lamont Knight Jr. of Suffolk. McGlone was arrested Wednesday morning with the assistance of Portsmouth police, according to a new release.

The other suspect in this case, Amir Rassein Knight, 24, of Suffolk turned himself in on June 4.

Police responded about 6:38 p.m. May 9 to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Blythewood Lane. Officers found Darrell Lamont Knight Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

McGlone and Amir Knight are charged with one felony count each of attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com