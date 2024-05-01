Second Lions International Club to serve Monroe County

MONROE — A second Lions International Club will be created with the Greater Monroe Lions Club to compliment community service already provided by the Bedford Township Lions.

The new Monroe club will expand the Lions' slogan of “We Serve” to “We Serve … Better Together.”

According to Kim Hooper, current Bedford Township Lions president, many Monroe County citizens have benefited from the actions of the Bedford Township Lions over the years.

The club has given more than $260,000 in Bedford High School scholarships, more than $64,000 to senior citizen programs and over $80,000 to Monroe County’s Bed Race to Aid Children. Members have also assisted in delivering beds throughout the county to those children in need.

For the 15th annual Bed Race for Children, the Bedford Lions donated $10,000. The club plans to expand its services with a Greater Monroe Lions Club.

Hooper said this community outreach does not include the many requests the club receives for eyeglasses and assisting international organizations like Leader Dogs for the Blind, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and the Ronald McDonald House.

“What a great opportunity to those many people in the Greater Monroe area to give back,” Kim Hooper said in a written statement. “From infants to senior citizens. From the very healthy to those in need — Lions serve.”

Next year, Hooper will serve as district governor for all Lions’ clubs in both Monroe and Wayne counties.

“So, if you believe that you would like to be involved in a community service club that serves area citizens from infants to our senior citizens, if you have time to serve our neighbors who are visually or hearing impaired, you will enjoy being a charter member of the new Greater Monroe Lions Club and 1.4 million members worldwide. Come and join the pride,” Hooper said.

An informational meeting to learn more about the new club is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 108 Washington St. in Monroe.

To find more information on Lions International, go to lionsclubs.org. Information about the Bedford Township Lions Club can be found on Facebook or contact Kim Hooper, president of Bedford Lions, at 734-748-1801 or by email hooper7670@gmail.com

