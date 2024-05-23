Second lawsuit filed against Hereford House after employee allegedly adulterated food

A Jackson County couple who ate at Hereford House in Leawood and fell ill are suing the restaurant, saying it should be held liable for allegedly serving contaminated food to customers.

McHarlan and Barbara Bishop are the second patrons to sue the restaurant since the Johnson County District attorney charged former Hereford House employee Jace Christian Hanson with unlawfully adulterating or contaminating food at the restaurant.

Hanson, 21, allegedly posted videos of himself urinating on food and rubbing food on his genitals and butt, according to court documents. Court records alleged the crime occurred between March 26 and April 25, but Hereford House later narrowed the timeline to between April 6 and 23, based on Hanson’s statements to police.

Hanson allegedly told detectives he contaminated food in more than 20 incidents, according to court documents.

The Bishops filed the lawsuit against Hereford House Restaurant Company of Kansas Friday in Johnson County District Court.

Like the first lawsuit brought against Hereford House by Chad Christopher of Clay County, the Bishops said the restaurant was negligent and breached an implied warranty that their food would be safe to eat. The lawsuit also contains a strict liability claim, alleging the contaminated food is a defective product.

Couple says they fell ill after lunch at Hereford House

After eating lunch at Hereford House on April 18, the couple said they fell ill for days and had symptoms consistent with food poisoning, according to the lawsuit.

McHarlan Bishop claimed he had body aches after the lunch and continued to feel sick for several days. His wife, Barbara Bishop, vomited for several days after the lunch and felt sick, the lawsuit said.

Learning of the alleged purposeful contamination at the restaurant has also caused the couple emotional and psychological distress, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Hereford House failed to properly conduct a background check of Hanson and train him on proper sanitary precautions before allowing him to prepare food for customers. It also alleges the restaurant didn’t appropriately supervise its kitchen and employees and failed to maintain a safe and clean kitchen.

The Bishops also claim in the lawsuit that Hereford House failed to recognize the food contamination in a timely manner and didn’t dismiss Hanson when they knew or reasonably should have known about the issues. Hereford House should be held responsible, the lawsuit alleges, for allowing a kitchen environment where ongoing food contamination had been possible.

The couple is seeking a jury trial.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed reporting.