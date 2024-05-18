Second Judicial Court removes injunction against Albuquerque concerning homeless camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is no longer under a court order that limited how the city handles homeless encampments. It comes after a recent court order barred the city from throwing out the belongings of people living on the street.

Although the injunction is no longer in place, the city is continuing to offer shelter and resources to those experiencing homelessness. The city says they respond to 50 reports of illegal camping each day.

According to staff members, they conduct welfare checks on residents at camps sites then provide them with an extensive list of available services including medical, shelter, behavioral health, and property storage.

