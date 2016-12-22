Second Helpings: 2016's Underappreciated Science, Tech, and Health Stories

At the risk of stating the obvious, it’s been a big year for news. (Okay, maybe understating the obvious.) The U.S. presidential election, one of the biggest stories in years, unfolded over the course of 2016, and dominated much of public discourse. Add that to widespread police killings, to the Zika epidemic, to Syria, and it seems like, for readers of news, internet overwhelm reached a new level this year. There’s always too much to read, which means some great stories, for whatever reason, just don’t take off.

But through all that’s happening in the world, we believe in the power of science, technology, and health stories to help us understand the world, and to help us understand ourselves. So, we’re recommending some of our favorite overlooked articles we wrote this year. We hope these “second helpings” find a little room on your holiday reading plate.

And because we’re not immune, yes, some of them are about Donald Trump.

Recommended: My President Was Black

As LED technology makes it cheaper to illuminate buildings, cities are becoming experimental spaces for an ancient form of visual communication—and not always for the better.

Adrienne LaFrance | January 25

“The danger of infusing light with political meaning is, of course—who decides what the message is?” Tillett told me. “Lighting of buildings in particular, but public lighting in general, can have a strong coercive power. We are creatures drawn to light, and if you choose to broadcast your political message or advertise on the top of or on the face of a building, we will look at it, even if we would prefer to look away.”

The U.S. government can predict food insecurity before it occurs. But the warnings aren’t always heeded.

Robinson Meyer | February 3

Despite the efficacy of early-warning systems, politics can thwart them. Five years ago, many experts who pay attention to food scarcity around the world started saying alarming things about the Horn of Africa… Why was the famine not prevented? Thanks to the local militant group Al-Shabaab—and U.S. laws preventing humanitarian groups from interacting with it—food did not reach many areas of Somalia in time or at all.

In this episode of If Our Bodies Could Talk, senior editor James Hamblin talks with the president about what to expect from precision medicine.

Recommended: How Did North Carolina's Deal to Repeal HB 2 Fall Apart?

James Hamblin | March 2

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: “Is that your good side?” JAMES HAMBLIN: “Neither one is my good side.”

A disease called primary progressive aphasia gradually robs people of their language skills while leaving their minds intact.

Ed Yong | April 1

“Writing has become very difficult. I can manage to write at a good level for only about 10 minutes, and then I make a lot of spelling errors. I can no longer read a whole scientific paper in one go. And I can really manage one reasonable length conversation a day. Thirty minutes.”

Law enforcement can access privately-collected location information about cars—and some low-income neighborhoods have faced extra scrutiny.

Kaveh Waddell | April 22

Police, too, have used license-plate readers heavily in low-income areas. The Electronic Frontier Foundation submitted a request in 2014 for information about the Oakland Police Department’s use of license-plate readers. When the advocacy organization analyzed the data it got back, it found that the readers were deployed disproportionately often in low-income areas and in neighborhoods with high concentrations of African-American and Latino residents.

A biotech company is building devices that will allow people to decipher genes in remote jungles, at sea, or even in space—and they say they’re just getting started.

Recommended: Trump Is Making Little Attempt to Reconcile the Country

Ed Yong | April 28

Parker foresees that we will enter a “second age of genomics,” one where sequencers will become like telescopes: a formerly boutique scientific instrument that you can now buy from a toy store.

The Supreme Court struck down a law that would force many Texas clinics to close. But for abortion providers in conservative areas, staying open is just the start.