Second Helping NWA hosts community feed for the Easter holiday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Second Helping NWA , a nonprofit in northwest Arkansas, hosted an Easter community feed on Sunday.

One word stuck out as people around northwest Arkansas came together to enjoy an Easter meal.

“The community,” said Mackenzie Montgomery, Fayetteville resident.

New Beginnings NWA approved to offer medical services to unhoused people

She says that community is what brought her to the Second Helping NWA Easter community feed as well as meeting new people and not having to worry about the next meal.

“Socializing and the opportunity to get some free food. And we know that it’s Nate, always good. It’s always good,” Montgomery said.

“It’s been everybody in the pool today just to let them know that we’re thinking about them on Easter Sunday,” said Nate Walls, founder of Second Helping NWA.

Second Helping NWA gives back to the community through a warm meal.

Walls says that while the holiday might be easier for some, others might be experiencing a harder time.

“Not at a good time in their life and be able to have an Easter dinner,” Walls said.

While preparing food for more than 150 people, he says all are welcome. Guests received plates with mac and cheese, ham, desserts and rolls all for free.

“We hear a lot about these occasions and stuff, and I try to give them something to look forward to,” Walls said.

With the help of local partners such as Rick’s Bakery, which provides sweets, Walmart provides meats and Pepsico provides drinks. He also says the event was possible with the help of other nonprofits, such as Lighthouse Solutions.

“It’s been a collaboration, and so that excites me that we can come together to be this community that really needs our help so much,” Walls said.

As a mom in Northwest Arkansas, Montgomery feels events like this go a long way in helping to feed those who need it.

“Very important, especially for the kids, so that we have the opportunity to get together and know each other,” Montgomery said.

At every event, Walls says they ask people what resources they may need to give out at future events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.