Second Hawaii deputy sheriff arrested in a week

For the second time in a week, a state Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on allegations of harassing fellow deputies, according to law enforcement sources.

Erich R. Mitamura, 40, was booked at 10 a.m. by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division and released pending investigation.

On June 18, Deputy Sheriff Alvin Turla, 47, was arrested on the same allegation related to the treatment of a co-worker.

Both Mitamura and Turla are assigned to the Capitol-Central Patrol Division.

“Mitamura is presumed innocent until proven guilty, ” according to the news release.

The arrests are part of an ongoing state investigation into allegations of workplace harassment and civil rights violations in the Sheriff’s Division.

