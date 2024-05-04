Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute Dollar General lawsuit payout to nonprofits

Second Harvest Food Bank aimed its first roundtable discussion at boosting community involvement and addressing issues such as underemployment, transportation and housing that affect access to food.

The meeting Wednesday at the Bucyrus Public Library was attended by representatives of nonprofits and officials. Food Bank representatives announced they will distribute funds to Crawford nonprofits later in the year.

“This was actually the very first meeting that we've had,” said Kimberly Hazelgrove, Second Harvest Food Bank advocacy coordinator. “It's the initial meeting and we are looking to do more community engagement and make sure that the voices of our neighbors and our partners and any interested parties are included as we look forward to our strategic plan and our 10-year goals.”

Settlement distribution coming in July

Samantha Flores, left, and Kimberly Hazelgrove lead a roundtable discussion put on by the Second Harvest Food Bank in the Bucyrus Public Library. Flores said the meeting was intended at building a stronger coalition in Crawford County, and it was successful judging by its turnout.

Hazelgrove said they extended an invitation to residents, organizations and partners within the Second Harvest network, such as food pantry programs, hot meal programs and shelters, to come together and have a discussion about needs in Crawford County.

Hazelgrove said Crawford County Second Harvest received a payout from the Dollar General settlement through the State of Ohio.

In November, Attorney General Dave Yost announced the bulk of a $1 million settlement with Dollar General for overcharging the customers on some items would go to food banks or other hunger-relief organizations in each of the state’s 88 counties, according to the Ohio Attorney General website.

“They gave all of the proceeds from that settlement to each county to disperse to a food pantry in their local area,” Hazelgrove said.

The Dollar General case originated in Butler County, and other auditors eventually uncovered similar errors upon inspecting Dollar General stores in their counties. Each county auditor chose the beneficiaries in his or her county to receive the funds.

Crawford County Auditor Robyn Sheets selected Second Harvest to receive the funds from the settlement, and the organization was able to turn the funds around to benefit all of the food programs within the county equally.

“Those grants are going to be distributed in July versus just giving the money to one program alone,” Hazelgrove said.

She said it is important for Second Harvest Food Bank to be physically present in the community even if it is just getting together for a meal and talking through some of the ideas and “the good work that's been done in Crawford County and some of the challenges that still exist.”

Who attended the meeting

The meeting was well-attended by the representatives from food banks, nonprofits and officials.

Bucyrus Safety Service Director Tommy Starner said he came as a representative of the city of Bucyrus and the VFW.

“I want to thank all these people for doing what they do to help the citizens of Bucyrus,” Starner said. “They feed the Crawford County citizens, which helps Bucyrus out.”

Galion Cooperative Christian Services manager Angie Campbell said she came to have a look at what everybody else is doing and to get a better idea of how to expand the program she supervises.

Bucyrus Outreach and Restoration Network and Cooperative Christian Services Executive Director Tabetha Linn said she came for information on how to keep the blessing box stocked.

Second Harvest Food Bank Director of Programs and Partner Services Samantha Flores said the meeting was intended at building a stronger coalition in Crawford County, and it was successful judging by its turnout.

“We know that we're better together and in that togetherness that we can really highlight new programs that we can make sure more food gets out in Crawford County,” Flores said.

