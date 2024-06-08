Second grand jury hands Como men new charges in 2022 fatal wreck

OXFORD – Two men charged in what was originally described as a fatal drag racing wreck on an Oxford city street face new charges and possible life sentences after the case was taken to a second grand jury.

Tyler Hammond, 22, and Meko Lamar, 22, both of Como, were originally indicted for felony fleeing and injury to a pregnant woman causing miscarriage in connection with an early morning wreck on West Jackson Avenue in Oxford in March 2022. Those two charges carried up to 20 years apiece in prison.

In early May, the case was presented a second time to a Lafayette County Grand Jury. That grand jury handed down a superseding three-count indictment. Hammond and Lamar are now charged with felony fleeing causing injury and felony murder. The murder charge carries a life sentence upon conviction. The second grand jury also charged Hammond with aggravated driving under the influence for the injuries caused to the mother, which could add up to 25 years if convicted.

Oxford police responded to a wreck on West Jackson Avenue in the area of McDonald’s at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday March 6, 2022. Police at the time said the two men were drag racing down the city street when the Lamar’s Chevrolet Camaro collided with a Dodge Caravan driven by a pregnant woman. The fire department had to extricate the woman, who was carried to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her unborn child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lamar was also carried to the Oxford hospital with moderate injuries and was initially charged with the child’s death and drag racing. Hammond fled the scene after the wreck and was later charged with felony fleeing and drag racing.

The new indictments walk back from the drag racing allegation. It says police tried to pull over Hammond and Lamar, but they fled from the officers, leading to the wreck.

Felony murder is a wide-ranging charge for when a death happens during the commission of another felony. In this case, while the men did not intend to kill the unborn child, their actions of fleeing the police led to the death. For sentencing purposes, felony murder is considered the same as first-degree murder and the only possible sentence is life in prison.

But the men might not be facing life in prison according to court documents.

While the superseding indictment was not uploaded digitally to the Mississippi Electronic Courts until Wednesday June 5, the paper copy was filed with Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby three weeks earlier, on May 16.

Proposed plea agreements submitted by the District Attorney’s Office and filed with MEC on May 28 call for 20 years on the felony fleeing charge and for the murder charge to be reduced to manslaughter with a 20-year suspended sentence and 5 years post release supervision. Hammond’s DUI-maiming charge would be remanded to the file.