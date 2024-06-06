Second-grade teacher accused of trading child sexual abuse images on messaging app

A second-grade teacher at the Rockwern Academy in Sycamore Township is accused of trading child sexual abuse images via a messaging app, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Amit Netanel, 61, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Investigators were alerted to Netanel's online activities after receiving information that he was trading images depicting abuse via the Kik messenger app.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Netanel's Symmes Township home resulting in his arrest. Jail records show Netanel was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Thursday afternoon.

Netanel is not permitted on campus while the legal proceedings play out, a spokesperson for Rockwern Academy said in an emailed statement.

"It is important to note that, according to all the information we currently have, this does not involve anyone else associated with Rockwern Academy, including any student, nor is there any information that this involved any activity at our school," the statement reads.

Netanel received a "thorough background check" before being hired and every five years after, the spokesperson said.

As of Thursday afternoon, court records did not list any information about whether Netanel has obtained legal representation. He's set to appear for arraignment Friday morning.

Officials said the investigation into Netanel is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 513-946-8338.

