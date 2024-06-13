Second gentleman to visit NH for political/official events Friday

Jun. 13—MANCHESTER — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to New Hampshire Friday for official government business and some politicking for the Biden-Harris ticket.

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris will begin his day meeting with local volunteers and helping at a phone bank in Exeter aimed at senior citizen voters.

Later in the day, Emhoff will preside over a roundtable on gender equity in Manchester that focuses on reproductive rights and access to paid leave and affordable child care for working families.

Melanie Fontes Rainer, director of the Office for Civil Rights, and Ruth Friedman, director of the Office of Child Care, will join Emhoff at the taxpayer-paid White House event.

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris campaign hosted a grassroots event in Manchester to highlight the president's vow to protect Social Security and Medicare.

Former President Donald Trump has come out against the Inflation Reduction Act signed by Biden, which includes a monthly cap on insulin for seniors at $35 that benefits more than 300,000 in New Hampshire.

Trump also has vowed to repeal the Affordable Protection Act, which the Biden Administration says would increase costs and jeopardize coverage for 160,000 residents in the Granite State.

Republican State Chairman Chris Ager said voters will welcome Emhoff to the state, but he's got a very tough sell.

"The second husband should be helping the VP do something about the ridiculously secure border. Instead, the man nobody knows is coming to New Hampshire trying to frighten people with swamp-generated abortion lies," Ager said in a statement.

First lady Jill Biden is planning her own series of events targeted at seniors in the coming weeks, which could include attendance at pickleball tournaments, according to campaign officials.

The Seniors for Biden-Harris effort is an overt attempt to create an advantage over Trump by mobilizing an engaged and high-turnout voting bloc. That could help offset the trouble Biden has been having against Trump with reliable Democratic constituencies such as Black and Hispanic voters.

Biden would be the first Democrat to win the seniors vote nationally since Al Gore in 2000.

The latest University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll last month (May 16-20) had the race in New Hampshire a virtual dead heat, with Biden at 44% and Trump at 41%, just at the margin of error of plus or minus 2.8%.

Among seniors in the UNH poll, Biden held a 50% to 41% lead over Trump. That is close to mirroring the 7.3% victory margin Biden enjoyed in beating Trump here in 2020.

Among the cohort of likely votes ages 50-64, however, the two were tied at 44%.

