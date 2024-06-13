Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to launch 'Seniors for Biden-Harris' effort in Exeter, NH

EXETER — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is coming to Exeter Friday.

Emhoff will be launching the “Seniors for Biden-Harris” initiative in New Hampshire, a national campaign to increase outreach to older voters. New Hampshire is the second-oldest state in the nation with 18.7% of its residents 65 and older, according to data from the 2019 census. In Exeter, he will be joining seniors for a phone bank at 10 a.m.

First gentleman Doug Emhoff delivers remarks inside a field office for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign on April 8, 2024.

First lady Jill Biden is continuing the efforts in four other states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona.

After the event in Exeter, Emhoff will participate in a roundtable on gender equality in Manchester.

In 2020, Emhoff came to New Hampshire to campaign for Harris and President Joe Biden.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Doug Emhoff to launch 'Seniors for Biden-Harris' in Exeter, NH