Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to launch 'Seniors for Biden-Harris' effort in Exeter, NH
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
EXETER — Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is coming to Exeter Friday.
Emhoff will be launching the “Seniors for Biden-Harris” initiative in New Hampshire, a national campaign to increase outreach to older voters. New Hampshire is the second-oldest state in the nation with 18.7% of its residents 65 and older, according to data from the 2019 census. In Exeter, he will be joining seniors for a phone bank at 10 a.m.
First lady Jill Biden is continuing the efforts in four other states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona.
After the event in Exeter, Emhoff will participate in a roundtable on gender equality in Manchester.
In 2020, Emhoff came to New Hampshire to campaign for Harris and President Joe Biden.
This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Doug Emhoff to launch 'Seniors for Biden-Harris' in Exeter, NH