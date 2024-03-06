Second explosive found by magnet fisherman in Needham in past six days

Officials will detonate a second explosive device found by a magnet fisherman in Needham in the past several days, officials announced Wednesday.

A magnet fisherman found the “unexploded ordinance” on Kendrick Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before alerting authorities, Needham police say.

Residents were alerted around 1:45 p.m. that the device would be taken to the Needham Dog Park in the Ridge Hill Reservation and an explosion may be heard in the area.

“You may hear it in town,” police said.

The detonation will come just six days after a 12″ long and 4″ in diameter military projectile was fished out of the Charles River by the Kendrick Street Bridge Friday night.

When the first device was detonated in the dog park Friday night, the explosion could be heard loud and clear from near the road.

Needham police and firefighters responded to the second explosive device Wednesday and secured the area until the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

