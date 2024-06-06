Second Estes Park elk attack in five days as 4-year-old gets stomped by cow at playground

A second elk attack on a child in five days in Estes Park has state wildlife officials warning tourists and residents of the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park to be aware of aggressive elk.

The latest attack happened Monday, June 3, when a cow elk attacked a 4-year-old boy who was playing at a playground near Stanley Park, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife new release.

Thursday, May 30, a cow elk chased down and stomped an 8-year-old girl while she was riding her bike in town.

In Monday's attack, the boy was at the playground with family members around 1:30 p.m.

The family was unaware that two elk calves were hidden nearby in a rock area. As the boy was playing, a cow elk suddenly charged and stomped on him multiple times, the news release stated.

A family member told Colorado Parks and Wildlife they scared the cow elk off the boy and took him to a hospital, where he was treated and released Monday evening.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer arrived and found multiple cow elk in the area. The officer hazed the elk using nonlethal bean bag rounds to encourage the elk to leave the park, which they did.

The playground and parts of the Lake Estes Loop Trail were closed indefinitely after the attack. Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed warning signs warning people of aggressive cow elk in the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said when newborn calves are immobile, cow elk can become aggressive towards perceived threats.

The agency said people are encouraged to be aware while recreating outdoors that calves could be hidden nearby and that cow elk can charge from many yards away.

