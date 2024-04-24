Second defendant's charges dismissed in Joplin street robbery case

Apr. 24—The Jasper County prosecutor's office this week dismissed robbery charges that a Joplin woman has been facing, citing the same lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim that was noted in dismissing her co-defendant's charges in January.

The first-degree robbery and armed criminal action charges against Kameron D. McCain, 21, were dismissed at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

McCain and Siid M. Mohamed, 28, of Noel, were charged in 2020 with assaulting and robbing a 20-year-old Joplin man whose name was not released by police out of a concern for his safety.

The alleged victim told police he owed Mohamed some money and agreed to meet him and McCain near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 18th Street in Joplin.

When he slid into the back seat of their vehicle, Mohamed purportedly pulled a handgun on him, demanded his wallet and money and began beating him with the gun, according to a court records and testimony. McCain allegedly abetted Mohamed by driving the vehicle back and forth in short bursts to keep the victim from escaping the beating. But he finally managed to bail out and the assailants fled with his money, which he told police was $1,000.

Assault and robbery charges filed on Mohamed were dismissed Jan. 2 for the same reason cited by the prosecutor's office.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.