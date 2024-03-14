Second 'Courageous Conversation' set for Tuesday, discussing eliminating South Dakota's food tax

Mar. 14—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University will offer the second of its three scheduled Courageous Conversations on upcoming South Dakota ballot initiatives on Tuesday, March 19, in the School of Business, Innovation and Leadership, Room 117, at 7 p.m.

This conversation will encourage dialogue on the question, ""Should South Dakota eliminate the food tax?" Each Courageous Conversation will encompass measures that will likely appear on the South Dakota November ballot. The final Conversation will address the question, "Should South Dakota's constitution secure a woman's right to an abortion?" on April 23.

Courageous Conversations are moderated following Braver Angels debate protocols. Remember that respect and good manners are expected of all participants. It is free, open to the public and will also be livestreamed at www.dwu.edu/live.

Braver Angels is leading the nation's largest cross-partisan, volunteer-led movement to change politics for the better. Through community gatherings, real debates, and grassroots leaders working together, the group is offering America what it needs to overcome the bitterness of partisan divide.