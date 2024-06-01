Second conviction announced in DeKalb County human trafficking case

ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Price, 36, of Stone Mountain, has been convicted and sentenced to prison for trafficking a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County.

The victim had been missing from the Cedartown area for approximately six weeks when she was recovered by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service in March 2020. An investigation revealed that the 16-year-old had been trafficked out of a hotel in Tucker throughout February 2020.

Price is now the second defendant to be convicted of trafficking this one underage victim, with Trayon Moore having previously pleaded guilty in February 2024.

“This latest conviction demonstrates the strength of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and the success we’re able to achieve by working with all levels of law enforcement to protect our most vulnerable Georgians,” Carr said in a news release. “Once we have recovered a victim, we won’t stop fighting until every one of their traffickers is off the streets and held fully accountable for their actions. We will continue to send a message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the DeKalb County Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Christopher Keegan.

On May 22, Christopher Price pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c). He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 17 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Price also will be required to register as a sex offender.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit rescued and assisted 129 victims. The unit has obtained 33 new convictions since January 2023.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has 35 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state. The majority of these cases involves a missing child who left home voluntarily.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes the Gang Prosecution and Public Integrity and White Collar Crime units.