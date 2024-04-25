A second-chance Lottery drawing turned into big winnings for Fowlerville man

LANSING — A Fowlerville man said the reality of winning a $250,299 BIG CA$H second chance jackpot from the Michigan Lottery hasn’t fully sunk in.

Christopher Cassel, of Fowlerville, won $250,299 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place April 10, the Michigan Lottery said in a press release. Cassel earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot games online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I knew I was earning second-chance entries by playing certain online games, but I didn’t think much of it,” Cassel said. “I came across an email from the Michigan Lottery informing me I’d won a $250,299 second-chance jackpot, and I immediately thought it was a scam. After calling the Lottery I found out it was real, but I still had a hard time believing it.”

Cassel, 34, claimed his winnings at Lottery headquarters; he plans to purchase a home and a new truck.

“Winning is very exciting, although I don’t think the reality of it hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” Cassel said.

Select online instant games include a second-chance progressive jackpot drawing, the Lottery said. Part of every purchase of the games funds one progressive jackpot prize which is awarded in a second-chance drawing each month.

Players earn one entry for every 50 cents wagered playing the eligible games. After the entry period has closed, a random drawing takes place with one jackpot winner being selected from all entries for that month.

The BIG CA$H Second Chance game launched in April 2022. Since the BIG CA$H Second Chance games launched, players have won more than $7.5 million in progressive prizes.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan Lottery drawing won by Fowlerville man