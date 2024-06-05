The second Buc-ee's store in Kentucky is opening sooner than you think. Here's when

The highly-anticipated second Buc-ee's in Kentucky will be opening in late June, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The store in Smiths Grove, about 15 miles outside of Bowling Green, will open at 6 a.m. Central Daylight Time on June 24, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Central Daylight Time, according to the release. Gov. Andy Beshear and Sen. Rand Paul, along with local officials, are expected to attend.

"We are so excited to celebrate the grand opening of our latest travel center on this beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville," said Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee’s. "Smiths Grove may be small, but the community has welcomed us with as much love and enthusiasm as our largest cities, so we’re excited to be here and watch this partnership grow."

The new Buc-ee's will be 53,000 square feet and have 120 fuel stations, according to the release. Visitors can expect fan favorites including Beaver nuggets, jerky, Texas barbecue and homemade fudge.

The first Buc-ee's in Kentucky opened in Richmond in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Smiths Grove Buc-ee's gets official opening date