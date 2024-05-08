Second body recovered after stolen car crashed into St. Lucie River

MARTIN COUNTY − A second body that sheriff's officials said is associated with a stolen vehicle that crashed into the St. Lucie River Tuesday near Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road has been recovered, a sheriff's spokesperson said Wednesday.

Sheriff's officials about 8 a.m. Wednesday located the second body, according to Christine Christofek, sheriff's spokesperson.

The body of a 17-year-old boy from Boynton Beach was recovered Tuesday from the submerged vehicle, a stolen Mazda in which a number of teens sped through the county, Sheriff William Snyder said Tuesday. The vehicle reportedly covered 11 miles in six minutes before proceeding west on Southeast Cove Road and careening through the intersection at Southwest Kanner Highway and into the St. Lucie River.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken into custody, and Snyder said in a briefing Tuesday there could be two additional people unaccounted for.

Snyder said the case began at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday when his agency learned of a stolen vehicle on High Meadows Avenue in Palm City. He said supervisors notified road deputies to not turn on their emergency lights. He said they knew a helicopter was available, and they have a different pursuing methodology.

No other information was immediately available.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

