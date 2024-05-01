Second black bear sighting of the season is right next door in Montco

Bear-ly a day after the first black bear sighting of the season in Bucks County, a second has been reported roughly 15 miles away in Montgomery County.

Upper Moreland police received a report early Wednesday morning of a possible bear sighting near Farmstead Park in the 6600 block of Byberry Road.

“We are monitoring the area. We ask that residents in the surrounding neighborhoods check their security camera footage from late last night and early this morning for confirmation of the bear, and to use caution in the area,” the post read.

The park is located about 15 miles from Street Road between Lurgan and Windy Hollow roads, where Upper Makefield police reported a black bear was spotted on April 30.

Black bear sightings are not uncommon in Bucks County between April and June, when mating season happens. There were at least two reports of bears spotted in Upper Makefield and Feasterville, two weeks, and 15 miles apart last June.

Here are some helpful safety tips from the Pennsylvania Game Commission to keep in mind as we enter bear sighting season

A black bear spotted by an Upper Makefield patrol officer, who snapped the pic near Street Road, between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road early Monday April 29, 2024.

Bear-ly spring, and we have visitors Black bear spotted in Upper Makefield. What to do if you encounter a bear

What are bears doing in this part of Bucks County?

Young male bears are looking to establish a new territory. Bear cubs stay with their mother for the first year to 18 months of life, before they are pushed out as she prepares for another breeding cycle, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The older males don't want younger males competing for female attention, either, so they bully them.

The second reason bears visit is food. If bears find enough to eat in residential areas, they aren't in a hurry to leave.

How to avoid attracting a bear to your property

Play it smart. Do not feed wildlife. Food placed outside for wildlife, such as corn for squirrels, may attract bears. Even bird feeders can become bear magnets. If you do chose to feed songbirds during the summer, avoid foods that are particularly attractive for bears, such as sunflower seeds, hummingbird nectar mixes or suet; bring feeders inside at night; or suspend feeders from high crosswires at least 10 feet above the ground and four feet from anything a bear can climb. Area businesses should keep dumpsters closed and chained or locked shut with a metal lid.

Keep it clean. Don’t put out garbage until pick-up day; don't throw table scraps out back; don't add fruit or vegetable wastes to your compost pile; and clean your barbecue grill regularly. If you have pets and feed them outdoors, consider placing food dishes inside overnight.

When will the Game Commission remove a rogue bear?

If a bear wanders into an area where it presents a potential traffic hazard or where it is causing damage and refuses to leave, non-lethal traps are set and the bear relocated to a more appropriate environment.

What to do if you see a bear

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said bear attacks are extremely rare, but if you encounter one here is what you should do:

Alert the bear. Make some noise, giving the bear time to retreat.

Get back. "Back away slowly while facing the bear so you always know where the bear is and how it's reacting," the commission said.

Stay calm. Avoid sudden movements while retreating and talk to help the bear keep track of your retreat. Don’t turn and run or attempt to climb a tree. Running may prompt the bear to give chase, and climbing a tree could be interpreted as a threat to any cubs that are present since cubs often climb trees when startled. Move toward your camper, house or vehicle if nearby.

Fight back. If a bear charges at you, wave your arms wildly and shout at it. If attacked, fight. Bears have been driven away when people have fought back with rocks, sticks, binoculars and even their bare hands."

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Black bear sighting reported in eastern Montgomery County Wednesday.