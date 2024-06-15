Second Avenue Commons residents moving to Pittsburgh’s Northside after being displaced by fire

The residents displaced by a fire at Second Avenue Commons will officially be moving to a new location.

Allegheny County officials announced Saturday that the nearly 200 people who were displaced by a fire in early June will be moving to 1200 Reedsdale Street in Pittsburgh’s Northside.

The location is operated by Pittsburgh Mercy, which is one of the organizations that staffs Second Avenue Commons. The location meets space requirements, as around 100 people are seeking emergency shelter.

“I want to thank our partners at Pittsburgh Mercy and the City of Pittsburgh for working through the night and this morning to make the emergency shelter at 1200 Reedsdale Street available to us. County staff and partners are moving the remaining Second Avenue Commons residents out of the Convention Center today, and we thank the Convention Center again for being so accommodating during this unprecedented crisis for the last two weeks,” County Department of Human Services Director Erin Dalton said.

Immediately after the fire, the residents were moved to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. There was a possibility they would move to a location in Allentown, but county officials say the Northside building is a “preferred location.”

The medical clinic that was at Second Avenue Commons is also moving to the Northside location, county officials said.

County officials also said they will continue to look for additional emergency shelter options to help bridge the gap until Second Avenue Commons can be reopened, which may be months down the line.

