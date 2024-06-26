Second arrest made in May construction site theft

TUPELO – Tupelo police have charged a second Lee County man in connection with the late May burglary of a construction site.

William Scott Poteet, 41, of Broad Street, Shannon, was arrested June 19 and charged with grand larceny. During his initial court appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, bond was set at $20,000. He bonded out of the Lee County Jail Monday afternoon.

On May 28, Tupelo police officers responded to the area of Plant Drive (next to DayBrite Lighting) for a report of a theft from a construction site. It was reported that multiple tools and fuel tanks had been taken from the site. The investigation determined that more than $1,000 worth of goods were taken.

Russell Allen Reich, 37 of County Road 1252, Mooreville, was arrested on June 4 and also charged with grand larceny. He remains incarcerated at the Lee County Adult Jail, held on a $25,000 bond.