Second arrest made in Frostburg home invasion

Feb. 29—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man has been arrested as a second suspect in connection with an alleged home invasion and assault that occurred recently in Frostburg.

Steven Joseph Sickle, 22, was arrested Monday on a warrant Monday charging him with home invasion and felony assault and related offenses in connection with an incident that occurred before dawn Feb. 17 at a Beall Street residence in Frostburg.

Frostburg Police obtained warrants the day after the incident for Sickle and Dakota Lee Castro, who was arrested last week by the Allegany County Warrant Squad after he was found hiding in an apartment at a LaVale property.

Sickle and Castro, 20, remained jailed without bond Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center following bail reviews, according to court records.

The incident reportedly involved a Beall Street resident who was awakened at about 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 17 as the suspects were attempting to gain entry. Upon confronting the suspects, the victim was reportedly assaulted and choked. Both suspects fled before police arrived.

Review of video evidence factored in the investigation leading to the arrests, police said.