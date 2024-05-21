Second arrest made in deadly Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a second suspect for his alleged involvement in a deadly Scranton shooting.

According to Scranton Police Department, on Monday officers arrested 22-year-old Quamir Robinson from his home in Dunmore.

Police say Robinson is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and as an accomplice to a homicide in the shooting death of 36-year-old Benjamin Thompson.

Robinson is the second suspect charged in this incident, joining Rahjuan Marquel Morgan, 24, who was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Thompson.

Investigators stated more suspects have been identified and are considered fugitives of the law. Police are actively hunting for the other suspects involved.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip on the Scranton Police tip line.

