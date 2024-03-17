Second arrest made in connection to fatal Lake Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting at Lake Fayetteville that left one dead and four injured in February.

Alberto Esteban-Cruz, 21, was arrested on March 15 on attempted murder, terroristic act, and engaging in violent criminal group activity charges, according to his booking.

Fayetteville and Springdale police responded to a shooting call at the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center at around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, where they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Christian Alexander Rodriguez-Barroso, with a fatal gunshot wound.

According to an arrest report, video footage of the scene showed a large gathering of people eventually getting into a physical fistfight. There were gunshots and the people were seen running to their vehicles and exiting the area.

The report says the footage showed “muzzle flashes from the front passenger window of a four-door passenger vehicle” and the passenger vehicle, Esteban-Cruz, fired shots at a vehicle attempting to leave the area.

The driver of the vehicle was hit by the gunfire and had injuries to his arm, according to the report. A passenger was in the vehicle but was not injured. Multiple bullet holes were found in various sports on the vehicle.

FPD spoke with Esteban-Cruz on March 13 who admitted to being at Lake Fayetteville on the night of the incident for a prearranged fight between his friends and an opposing group.

When the groups ran to their vehicles, Esteban-Cruz said the driver of a vehicle pointed an AR-15-style pistol at him and his friends. Esteban-Cruz said he hired first and shot the full 10 rounds from his pistol at the vehicle.

Esteban-Cruz was arrested two days after interviewing with FPD.

Gilberto Gordillo, 20, was arrested on Feb. 21 for his involvement in the shooting. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder and four counts of attempted murder on March 15.

Esteban-Cruz is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $750,000 bond and has a hearing set for March 18.

