Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting in 2022 at a Macon Walmart

An additional arrest has been made in connection with a murder that occurred in 2022 at a Macon Walmart.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Mycco Vachion Gray, 20, on Tuesday for the murder of Ronnie Albea, 41 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Harrison Road.

Gray was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit at a residence in the 70 block of Short Street.

In August 2022, deputies responded to a call reporting a man shot in the retailer’s parking lot.

Witnesses stated the victim’s fiancé was approached by two men who demanded the keys to their vehicle.

The victim, identified as Albea, refused to give them the keys and was involved in an altercation with the two men and was then shot, according to deputies.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

In April 2023, Elijiah Dewayne Gray, then 18, was also arrested in connection to the murder.

Gray is charged with murder and hijacking of a motor vehicle and is currently being held without bond.

Details on what led law enforcement to arrest Gray.