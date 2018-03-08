Second Ankle Bracelet for Manafort After Plea on Latest Charges

Rachel Maddow reports on Paul Manafort pleading not guilty to his second set of charges in Virginia, earning him a second ankle bracelet as he faces potentially 23 to 30 years in prison if he is convicted in both cases.

