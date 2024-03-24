Secluded ranch that embodies Kansas is the priciest for sale in the state. See why

TJ Macias
It’s called The Broken Lance Ranch, and it happens to be one of Kansas’ most prestigious properties — along with the most expensive on the state’s real estate market.

Exterior
Listed for $6.9 million, the estate sits on a peaceful 192 acres of rolling green hills, dotted with lush trees and ponds.

Staircase
“There’s no other property in the area that’s this large,” listing agent Marcela Egea of Keller Williams Realty Partners told Mansion Global.

Kitchen
“Buyers have two options—they can either buy the 43-acre parcel that has the main house, or they can buy the entire property.”

Sun room
That’s why the property has three different listings, according to Realtor.com.

Sitting room
The property has multiple structures, including a primary 13,000-square-foot Colonial brick home with crisp decor style that fills the home, giving it a throwback-like feel when peering at the photos. There’s also a 3,785-square-foot earth contact home, a barn and a storage barn.

Upstairs
Features inside the main home include:

View
  • Massive primary suite

  • Elevator

  • Fireplaces

  • Great room

  • Library

  • Balcony

  • Finished basement

Bedroom
There are also storm shelters in the primary house.

Interior
Bucyrus is about a 180-mile drive northeast from Wichita and about 30 miles south from Kansas City.

Bathroom
