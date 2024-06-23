SECC announces next director

The Scott Emergency Communications Center has announced Melissa Ketcham as the next SECC Director, according to a press release. The appointment was formally approved at the June 12 Board meeting, and Ketcham is anticipated to begin the position on July 1.

Ketcham was selected from a national search conducted by Strategic Government Resources. She has over a decade of experience in 911 communications and emergency response and has been Director at Tazewell County Consolidated Communications in central Illinois since 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Global Business Management and a master’s certification in Human Resources.

