SEC women’s basketball tournament schedule takes shape. Here’s South Carolina’s path

No. 1 South Carolina opens its postseason journey Friday as the top seed in the 2024 SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks (29-0, 16-0 SEC) tip off at noon Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 seed Mississippi State and the No. 9 seed — which will either be Texas A&M or Arkansas.

That latter seed will be determined by the outcome of the Ole Miss-Arkansas game that’s wrapping up Sunday afternoon. If Ole Miss wins, then Texas A&M is the 9 and Arkansas is the 10. If Arkansas wins, the Razorbacks are the 9 seed and Texas A&M is 10th. (Ole Miss leads Arkansas by 30 late in the third quarter.).

The conference’s women’s basketball tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. USC earned a double-bye as the conference’s top team. If the Gamecocks go 3-0 this weekend, they’ll win the program’s eighth ever tournament title — all under coach Dawn Staley.

Here’s the full schedule:

Wednesday, March 6

G1: No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Georgia, 11 a.m.

G2: No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Missouri, TBD

Thursday, March 7

G3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Texas A&M -OR- Arkansas, noon

G4: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner of G1, TBD

G5: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Arkansas -OR-Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

G6: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of G2, TBD

Friday, March 8

G7: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of G3, noon

G8: No. 4 Alabama vs. Winner of G4, TBD

G9: No. 2 LSU vs. Winner of G5, 6 p.m.

G10: No. 3 Ole Miss vs. Winner of G6, TBD

Saturday, March 9

G11: Winner of G7 vs. Winner of G8, 4:30 p.m.

G12: Winner of G9 vs. Winner of G10, TBD

Sunday, March 10

Championship: Winner of G11 vs. Winner of G12, 3 p.m. (ESPN)