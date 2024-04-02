Sebring student wins Ohio Lottery award

Kaydence Carver, left, a seventh-grader at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School, received the Ohio Lottery Partners in Education’s Academic All Star Award. Carver's teacher, Keely Kandel, nominated her, saying Carver demonstrated leadership inside and outside the classroom.

A Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School student said she was surprised when she learned she had won a statewide honor.

Seventh-grader Kaydence Carver received the Ohio Lottery’s “All-Star Award” after her social studies teacher Keely Kandel secretly nominated her earlier in the school year.

The Ohio Lottery’s Partners in Education Academic All-Star Award recognizes students who have exhibited academic achievement, community involvement, citizenship and leadership in and out of the classroom.

“Kaydence always goes above and beyond with her schoolwork and demonstrates great leadership by helping her classmates without being asked,” said Kandel. “She receives direction very well, knows exactly what is expected of her, and takes the initiative to be thorough in her work, always giving her full potential.”

Carver received a $100 gift card, a certificate and a prize pack with Academic All-Star supplies and gear.

“I feel amazed and honored that I was chosen for this award,” said Carver. “I’m very thankful. I’ve never really received anything like this before.”

Carver is a member of the volleyball, basketball and track teams, as well as a member of the Sebring McKinley Drama Club.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Sebring student Kaydence Carver wins Ohio Lottery academic prize