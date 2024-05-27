Sebastian Rogers’ biological father plans more searches 3 months after teen disappeared

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ninety-one days, or nearly 2,200 hours, have passed since 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers was reported missing from his family’s home on Feb. 26 before an AMBER Alert was later released.

Since then, search efforts and investigations have progressed in Sumner County.

Sebastian’s biological father, Seth Rogers, told News 2 the goal is the same as the first day he was reported missing: find his son.

Sebastian Rogers’ father calls on FBI to take over investigation

Rogers said every day is a day Sebastian could turn up.

“God’s protecting him right now, and He will bring him home,” Seth said. “We just have to look in the right places.”

He explained that he has kept Sebastian enrolled at Beech High School since February and will re-enroll him in the fall, hoping to have his son back by then.

“I need people to be positive,” Seth said. “Positive that we can find him, positive that we can find him tomorrow, you know, I need people to keep the faith with me. I need people to continue to pray that we find him.”

As families all over the country spend time together at the park or on the lake this Memorial Day, Seth continues searching for his son by mapping out possible search routes.

Private investigator continuing search efforts for Sebastian Rogers 2 months after teen’s disappearance

Rogers said he would search the area for Sebastian with a close group of people this week.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has continued to investigate, saying last Monday in part: “While we cannot disclose specific details of the ongoing investigation, please be assured that we are leaving no stone unturned to resolve this case. We have been working closely with various law enforcement partners, including the FBI, since the start of this case.”

Seth told News 2 that he will not allow his son’s case to become a cold case as the search continues.

“When people stop looking, when people lose faith, it becomes a cold case, and I am not going to lose faith,” Rogers said. “I think everybody is helping to keep the faith. Keep the prayers strong.”

As investigations and searches continue, community members have kept Sebastian’s name and face in the public eye through fliers, prayer vigils, and a motorcycle ride in his honor.

Photo circulating online not missing teen Sebastian Rogers, officials say

“I mean, that is where the hope comes in, that maybe you just reach that one individual that has seen something,” Sumner County Commissioner (District 18) Don Schmit said.

“I am looking for you, buddy,” Seth said. I am looking for you, son. I am not going to stop, not until I find you, not until you are back in my arms.”

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.