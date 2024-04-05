Sebastian attorney Mari Parsons dead in motorcycle crash, husband hospitalized

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A motorcycle crash over the weekend led to the death of a Sebastian area attorney and the hospitalization of her husband with serious injuries, law enforcement and fire rescue officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by Indian River County Sheriff's Office, but law enforcement officials said the couple were on a trike motorcycle near the home of Mari Parsons when the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Mari Parsons, 62, was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center where she later died, said Indian River County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Richard Marini. Stan Brosko Sr. was flown to Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne where he was said to be in critical condition Thursday.

First mention of the crash at South Wimbrow Drive emerged in announcements of lane closures on County Road 512 at Veterans Memorial Parkway because of what was described in a Sebastian police social media post as a "single-vehicle crash."

Police were first to arrive at the roadside where the cash occurred which serves as an entrance to the large Sebastian Highlands neighborhood where property records showed Parsons owned a home off South Wimbrow Drive.

According to the Florida Bar and online records, Parsons began practicing civil litigation in 1986 and her most recent professional affiliations were with Sebastian firm VanDeVoorde Hall Law, P.L. and the Washington Street office of defense attorney Nicole M. Cotton, P.A.

