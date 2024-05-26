Sebago man dies after losing control of car in Standish

May 26—A Sebago man died in Standish on Saturday night after losing control of his 2008 Toyota Tundra and striking several trees and a utility pole.

Christopher Twigg, 53, was driving in the area of Richville Road and Johnson Road when his truck went off the road around 10 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Twigg hit several trees and a utility pole before ending up in a ditch, the sheriff's office said. He was found dead at the scene with significant damage to his truck.

The stretch of Richville Road on Route 114 was closed for several hours Saturday night, as the sheriff's office and Windham Police investigated.

Central Maine Power also responded to repair the utility pole and restore power to the area.

The sheriff's office said they are still investigating what happened. They said speed and alcohol appear to have been involved.

