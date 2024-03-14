SeaWorld offers $60 tickets for 60th birthday

SeaWorld is turning 60, and it’s celebrating with $60 theme park tickets good on select days sprinkled throughout 2024. The deadline for purchases is March 17.

The first $60 date is March 20, and there are eligible days in every month of the year, leaning heavily on Wednesdays. June, July and August have an increased number of $60 day opportunities. The final available day is Dec. 18.

The tickets are date-specific and valid for one visit. A maximum of 14 tickets can be purchased per transaction.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the opening of SeaWorld in San Diego. SeaWorld Orlando hit its 50th birthday late last year. The parks’ parent company is now known as United Parks & Resorts, which also operates Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and other attractions.

In Orlando, an anniversary celebration will take place at the park’s opening from March 21 through March 24. Park president Jon Peterson will welcome guests with an event featuring live entertainment, commemorative decor, photo ops and cupcakes. SeaWorld says costumed characters such as Shamu, Coral the Dolphin, Sydney the Shark and Puck the Penguin will be in attendance.

First look: SeaWorld’s Penguin Trek coaster on track for spring opening

A gallery of historic photos and memorabilia will be installed in the annual passholder lounge.

SeaWorld Orlando is planning an anniversary parade for this summer as well as a new “Cirque-style” show. The park’s Penguin Trek, an indoor-outdoor roller coaster and animal habitat, is scheduled to open this spring. The park is currently in the midst of its Seven Seas Food Festival.

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com. Threads account: @dbevil. X account: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.

Disney World ticket deals set for Florida residents this spring, summer