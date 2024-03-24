SeaWorld celebrating 60th anniversary with $60 tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a special discount for all guests so that they can celebrate too.

Guests can pay as low as $60 for a single-day ticket, but the offer is only for a limited time.

VIDEO: Carnival Freedom catches on fire

The park’s first ceremony for its 60th year was celebrated on Thursday.

“This park has grown from a very small park to a very large hundred and 96 plus acres park,” SeaWorld Orlando park president Jon Peterson told NBC affiliate WESH. “But over the last three years, we’ve invested back into our attractions, invested in new rides, invested in our animal facilities, and we continue to invest in our guests’ experience.”

Throughout the weekend, the park had free cupcakes every morning for their guests. SeaWorld also offered brand new and exclusive vintage merchandise like stuffed animals and backpacks.

Chick-fil-A is changing its chicken: What to know

The first SeaWorld park opened in 1964 in San Diego, and SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back some of those old memories, including original costume characters, like Shamu.

“To have Shamu back in the park, taking pictures, meeting, greeting, giving hugs, high fives. He’ll be featured in his own parade,” Peterson added.

The theme park will also introduce more entertainment this summer, with new shows, a family coaster, “Penguin Trek Trick,” and food.

The anniversary offer for $60 tickets ends tonight. Tickets can be purchased here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.