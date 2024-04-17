Will seaweed on Florida beaches be bad in 2024? Here's the latest outlook

Just over a year ago, several Florida beaches were inundated by a smelly, irritating seaweed known as sargassum.

Will the same thing happen in 2024?

The University of South Florida reported earlier this month the amount of sargassum moving into the eastern Caribbean continued to increase over late February and "this trend will continue in the coming months."

Here's the latest outlook of what to expect.

Will Florida beaches be free of sargassum in April?

The southeast coast of Florida, including the Florida Keys, will be largely free of sargassum until late May, according to the University of South Florida's March Sargassum Outlook Bulletin.

When is sargassum expected to reach Florida beaches?

"According to what’s going on now and according to history, Florida should be largely free of Sargassum by at least late May or even early June," said Chuanmin Hu, professor of optical photography with the University of South Florida.

When sargassum does come, what Florida beaches could see the biggest impact?

"If large amounts of sargassum do come to Florida at that time — late May or early June — the most impacted areas will be the lower Florida Keys (ocean side) and along the southeast coast of Florida (Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, etc)," Hu said.

Will 2024 be a big sargassum year?

"It’s too early to predict whether this will be a major sargassum year for those areas," Hu said.

What about the Caribbean? When is the seaweed expected to reach those beaches?

Sargassum in the eastern Caribbean Sea as of April 15, 2024.

The report said increased amounts of sargassum are expected in the central Atlantic and "particularly in the eastern Caribbean Sea over the next few months.

"By late April or early May, the coastal regions in the western Caribbean Sea may receive small to moderate amounts of Sargassum."

Read the full March Sargassum Outlook bulletin

Can't see the report. Open in a new browser.

Will hurricanes break up sargassum seaweed?

Forecasters are predicting a very busy Atlantic hurricane season due to record warm water temperatures and the presence of La Niña, which doesn't have the wind shear to tear apart developing storms like El Niño does.

Could those factors affect the seaweed in the Atlantic?

"It may be counter intuitive, but changes in sargassum quantity from year to year do not appear to be related to ocean temperature," Hu said.

"Hurricanes may dissipate large mats into pieces, but these pieces may aggregate again after hurricanes. In the past, we have seen both declines and increases in sargassum quantity after hurricanes. So the answer is, the impacts of hurricanes are variable."

Looking back at Florida beaches in April, May 2023

In April 2023, blooms stretched 5,000 miles across the Atlantic, weighing an estimated 13 million tons.

By May it was piling up on beaches in South Florida and elsewhere.

Is there a way to tell exactly where sargassum will show up?

Not yet, but scientists are hopeful. USF researchers hope to improve forecasting to pinpoint specific beaches where the seaweed will appear.

“The goal is to be able to put a single beach on alert when a sargassum inundation is imminent, instead of alerting the entire Caribbean,” Brian Barnes, an assistant research professor and a principal investigator, said in 2023.

Their work is part of a five-year, $3.2 million NOAA grant for research into sargassum and sargassum forecasting. The grant also is shared by Florida Atlantic University and other institutions.

See conditions at Florida beaches using these webcams, interactive map of water quality

Planning to spend some time at the beach but want to check out the latest conditions? Here are several webcams around the state.

Use our interactive map to check water quality across Florida. You've be able to see if any health advisories have been issued for a particular location, whether for bacteria, blue-green algae or red tide.

What is sargassum?

Sargassum is a type of large brown seaweed — which actually is a type of algae — that floats in masses before it washes up on beaches.

These large floating clumps, patches, rafts, or "blobs" can stretch for miles across the ocean.

The rafts provide habitats for crab, shrimp, sea turtles and fish.

Does touching sargassum cause problems? What about breathing it in?

Tiny organisms that live in sargassum — like larvae of jellyfish — may irritate skin if you come into contact with it, according to the Florida Department of Health.

"Exposure to decomposing seaweed can result in difficulty breathing, headaches, nausea, and skin eruptions called 'swimmers’ dermatitis,'” according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As sargassum rots, it releases hydrogen sulfide, which can be irritating. Seek medical attention if you experience respiratory problems, the CDC said.

If you do touch or swim with sargassum, the CDC advised rinsing off with "copious amounts of fresh water."

Can you eat sargassum seaweed?

"You should not use sargassum in cooking because it may contain large amounts of heavymetals like arsenic and cadmium," according to the Florida Department of Health.

How can you protect yourself from exposure to sargassum?

Tips from the Florida Department of Health include:

Always supervise children at the beach.

Avoid touching or swimming near seaweed to avoid stinging by organisms that live in it.

Use gloves if you must handle seaweed.

Stay away from the beach if you experience irritation or breathing problems from hydrogen sulfide — at least until symptoms go away.

Close windows and doors if you live near the beach.

Avoid or limit your time on the beach if you have asthma or other respiratory problems.

Contributor: Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA Today

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sargassum blobs in Florida: When will seaweed hit beaches in 2024?