Seattle's Jordan Morris undergoes MRI on hamstring injury

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris was undergoing an MRI on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury to his right hamstring sustained in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles.

Morris was hurt in the second half of Sunday night's match, pulling up and grabbing at his right leg while he was chasing down a ball in the open field. The injury could knock Morris out of the final round of World Cup qualifiers for the United States in early October against Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer was light on details after training on Monday, saying a scan would reveal the full extent of the injury. "The question is how bad it is and what the timeline is to get him back but we'll do everything humanly possible to get him back as soon as we can," Schmetzer said.

Morris' headed pass led to Bobby Wood's tying goal in the Americans' 1-1 tie at Honduras last week.

American defender Geoff Cameron also injured a hamstring during the weekend. He was subbed off at halftime of Stoke's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.