Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' parks in handicapped spot, possibly towed: Reddit

SEATTLE - The notorious "Belltown Hellcat" was possibly towed from his own apartment complex's garage on Tuesday after parking in a handicapped spot, according to a recent Reddit post.

Miles Hudson, known on Instagram as user "srt.miles" or the Belltown Hellcat driver, has gained a large following on social media from his videos where he drives his 2023 Dodge Charger across the Belltown neighborhood late at night.

In the videos, he is often speeding and revving his engine, violating Seattle's noise control code.

The City of Seattle has even taken legal action against Hudson in response to numerous noise complaints, which could require him to modify his vehicle, specifically to reduce the sound coming from his vehicle's exhaust. After the complaint, Hudson's mother told the city that her son's vehicle was in the shop.

However, Hudson's car was allegedly towed from his parking garage on Tuesday after another resident of the building noticed it was parked in a handicapped spot.

Reddit user "Extreme-Wave-7773" created a post on the r/Seattle subreddit on Wednesday titled "I snitched on the Hellcat to our apartment concierge, AMA."

The user claims he noticed Hudson's Hellcat parked in a handicap parking space, along with a woman crying in her car with a handicap parking pass. The post says there aren't many wheelchair accessible spots in the building's very tight garage, so the user told the concierge that someone was illegally parked in a handicap spot.

It's unknown if the vehicle was impounded, however the user posted a photo of the Hellcat in the disabled parking spot, and said the woman ended up getting her parking space back.

via Reddit user Extreme-Wave-7773

The lawsuit from the City of Seattle against Hudson claims the deadline for him to respond to the complaint has already passed. If he continues to drive through Belltown at night, he could face fines of up to $1,300 per day for each noise violation.

