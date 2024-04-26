Seattle woman falls from overpass, is killed by hit-and-run driver

A woman was killed when she fell from an overpass onto Interstate 5 and was hit by a car early Friday.

She fell from the Madison Street overpass onto southbound I-5 in Seattle shortly before 2 a.m.

She was then hit by a car, which continued driving, according to the Washington State Patrol. There is no description of the vehicle.

She died at the scene.

The woman is from Seattle and is 21 years old. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

The southbound lanes were closed at Madison Street for three hours and 20 minutes while troopers investigated.