Seattle woman dies after being struck by van outside of Bellingham early Friday morning

A fatal traffic collision is under investigation after a pedestrian died after being struck by a van outside of Bellingham in the early morning hours.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, May 10 at the intersection of Smith Road and Guide Meridian in Whatcom County, just north of Bellingham, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.

The vehicle, a 2019 white Chevrolet Express van, was traveling south along the Guide when it struck the pedestrian, who was standing in the road. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder and sustained reportable damage, according to WSP.

The pedestrian was reported deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Jager, 44, of Lynden, who first reported the incident.

The pedestrian was identified as a 31-year-old female Seattle resident. Her name is being held pending notification of family.

CLEAR: All lanes have now reopened on SR 539 in both directions at Smith Road in #Bellingham. https://t.co/5kp4cqWbMB — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) May 10, 2024

Traffic was blocked in both directions on the Guide for several hours after the collision Friday morning with a detour in place using E Axton Road, Hannegan Road, and Kelly Road.

All lanes had reopened in both directions at Smith Road by mid-morning.