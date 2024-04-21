Seattle Weather: Saturday's Weather Whiplash

Seattle - What a crazy day for Western Washington today! Morning sunshine and mild temperatures climbing into the 70s thanks to our offshore winds. Then, within a few hours, temperatures dropped into the 50s behind a gusty, strong cold front.

Winds picked up as the cold front blew through, gusting up to almost 50mph in spots. Several power outages were reported around Puget Sound.

Light rain also accompanied today's cold front. Amounts were very light, only totaling around .10" or less. Some mountain snow is possible too. 1-2" accumulations around the passes, with 6-8" possible around the North Cascades through Sunday.

Sunday afternoon is forecast to be significantly cooler. Temperatures are forecast to be a good 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. We will return to mild temperatures by early next week.

A few showers may be possible for the Settle Reign match on Sunday. Sunny skies and highs in the 60s return by Monday, with afternoon highs back in the upper 60s by Tuesday. A few showers will be possible beginning Wednesday- Saturday.