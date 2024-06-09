Seattle Weather: Partly Cloudy and Comfortable on Sunday

Seattle - What a beautiful view today! Even though a few clouds streamed into Western Washington today, the mountain was still out and highs climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A pleasant Saturday night is forecast with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

As the onshore flow strengthens some tomorrow, afternoon highs will cool a few degrees, but still manage to climb into the 70s, which is above average.

A weak disturbance will push a limited amount of moisture into Western Washington. No rain is forecast for the lowlands, but a few mountain showers, with an isolated chance for thunder is possible on Sunday.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting us to return to a bit more of a cooler and wetter pattern for the next week leading into Father's Day weekend.

After reaching the low 80s on Saturday, afternoon temperatures will return closer to normal with a few chances for some light rain during the week, with slightly better chances by next weekend on Saturday.