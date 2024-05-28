Seattle police investigating Atlantic City Boat Ramp shooting

A 49-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot near the Atlantic City Boat Ramp on Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., Seattle Police Department officers answered a 911 call of shots fired at the park.

When police arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to one of his arms.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded and provided aid to the victim before transporting the man to the hospital.

According to police, several vehicles had bullet damage, and police were able to collect more than a dozen casings.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is looking into the circumstances that led to the assault.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.