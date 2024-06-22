Seattle police investigate fatal shooting of man in West Seattle

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in West Seattle early Saturday morning.

At about 3:51 a.m., officers responded to the report of multiple shots being fired in the 1000 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the road with a gunshot wound.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man dead.

According to police, multiple people left the scene and could not be located.

A second victim in Renton suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

A nearby home was also struck by gunfire, and there were no injuries.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.