Seattle police arrest man accused of stealing car, nearly hitting toddler while attempting to escape

A 36-year-old man is behind bars after Seattle police arrested him on charges of stealing an SUV and nearly hitting a toddler as he attempted to flee from officers.

On April 1, officers responded to a report of a stolen Honda CR-V in the 2600 block of 11th Avenue East in Portage Bay.

The 911 caller worked with police to track the stolen SUV to an alley near the 2200 block of Minor Avenue East in Eastlake.

As officers approached the SUV, the driver quickly drove off, hitting an empty baby carrier, a police car, and two parked cars before he rolled the SUV on top of another car.

According to police, the driver nearly hit a toddler, too.

The driver attempted to run away, but officers tackled and arrested the man. As he continued to resist arrest, he was Tased and eventually taken into custody.

Inside the SUV, officers found tools to steal cars, drugs, and an unloaded 10-round magazine.

He was arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, vehicular assault, hit-and-run, reckless driving, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a drug violation.

He also had a warrant.

The man was taken to a hospital before he was booked into the King County Jail.