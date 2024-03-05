Seattle police announce weekend arrests in three separate homicides

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced the arrests of three different people for three separate homicides at a press conference Monday afternoon.

On Feb. 22, a man was found dead in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue just after 5 a.m. His body had been found in an alcove of Seattle’s Town Hall building.

According to Diaz, the man had been sleeping when he was struck in the head and killed.

This weekend, a detective spotted a person with a suspicious object when they ran from the officer. As they ran off, the suspect dropped an ax.

The suspect was caught, identified, and arrested. A search warrant was also served at their home.

On Feb. 25, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed on board a light rail train.

According to Diaz, a 21-year-old man from SeaTac turned himself in to police on Saturday, where he was arrested for murder.

On Mar. 3, a woman was shot to death in an alley between Wall Street And Vine Street. Officers later identified another woman as a suspect and took her into custody.

“To have just in this one weekend, have three cases, where we’re able to solve three homicides and take three suspects, book them into jail for investigation of murder is extraordinary police work by the detectives and our officers,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.



