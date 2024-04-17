Seattle PD release pursuit video of two armed carjackers that ended on Mercer Island

The Seattle Police Department has released video footage of the high-speed chase that began after an armed carjacking of a person at an ATM that led police through city streets and Interstate 90 before coming to an end in Mercer Island.

On April 7 at about 1:04 p.m., a 40-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint at a Chase Bank drive-up ATM in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way South and South Myrtle Street in South Seattle. Bank security camera footage and ATM video show that the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and got out of the car.

A pursuit began minutes after the South Precinct Police officers located the vehicle. Suspects were captured on Seattle PD dashcam speeding through 25 mph zones and weaving through congested streets at high speeds, nearly colliding with other vehicles. The pursuit continued on eastbound I-90 before returning to surface streets and ending on Mercer Island with both suspects arrested.

Police dashcam video shows a handgun being thrown out of the passenger side window.

The suspects arrested were identified as a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. Both were booked for first-degree robbery with a gun.

The handgun thrown out the window was recovered by police.