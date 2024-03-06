Seattle Mayor announces “One Seattle” comprehensive housing plan affecting all neighborhoods

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a proposal that would vastly change housing throughout Seattle in the next 20 years.

The “One Seattle Plan” would put Seattle in line with a bill adopted by the state legislature in 2023. The bill – HB 1110 – is referred to as the Middle Housing Bill. It requires cities throughout Washington State to allow what’s called middle housing throughout residential areas.

In Seattle, the bill requires zoning allowing:

At least four units on all residential lots.

At least six units on residential lots that are within a quarter mile of major transit stops like light rail and rapid transit routes.

At least six units on residential lots if two units are income-restricted affordable housing.

One of the aspects of the One Seattle Plan is moving on from the city’s “urban village” concept. The One Seattle Plan would create five different centers: Regional, Urban, Neighborhood, Urban Neighborhood, and Manufacturing and Industrial.

Regional Centers are the most densely populated neighborhoods with housing, office, retail, cultural, entertainment, and major transportation hubs. The growth strategy would transform Ballard into a Regional Center.

An Urban Center is more of what was once called urban villages. These are destination districts that have a high concentration of shops, restaurants, and businesses.

Neighborhoods that have their own commercial districts, are close to major RapidRide routes and have mixed-use apartment buildings, will be seen as Neighborhood Centers in the Growth Strategy.

Urban Neighborhoods have homes we have seen in recent years – three-story homes that are detached, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, and cottages.

Manufacturing and Industrial Centers are businesses that range in size and infrastructure like container ports, marinas, and rail facilities.

The city wants to hear from Seattle residents on the new comprehensive plan. To learn about the plan and to comment, go to engage.oneseattleplan.com or seattle.gov/opcd/one-seattle-plan.

